28-year-old WWE star pitched to win Money in the Bank - Reports

Seven WWE stars are in line to fight for the coveted chance to win the prestigious Money in the Bank contract in the men's match. The contract will guarantee a shot at the title anytime they wish to cash in on any titleholder, and WWE seems to be pitching for a star outside the box.

Every star included in the Money in the Bank match this time around will be a fresh face, with no former World Champions being included. It seems that the Money in the Bank contract could guarantee a major push for any of the seven men.

However, there is a belief that there are only two stars that can climb the ladder and grab the briefcase to win the match, Damian Priest and LA Knight. Both stars have been increasing in popularity with the fans over the last few months and are considered to be the likely winners for this year.

However, according to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, it's been revealed that Logan Paul has been pitched to win the briefcase. The reason for this push is that many within WWE believe that the young upstart could help bring over a lot of new eyes to their product.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling While LA Knight and Damien Priest are the current favorites to win the upcoming Money In The Bank match, there have been internal pitches to give the win to Logan Paul.

Some feel that Paul holding the briefcase would bring publicity and put more eyes on the company.

No winner has yet been locked in to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but any of the seven men in the match will look to benefit greatly from the ordeal. We'll have to wait until July 1 to see which of them will be holding the briefcase once the dust is settled.

Wrestling veteran predicts 40-year-old WWE star should win Money in the Bank match

The Money in the Bank match this year potentially looks to make a big star within WWE, and Disco Inferno believes LA Knight should be the one to get that opportunity.

LA Knight made his mark on the main roster following a high-profile feud with Bray Wyatt last year. The 40-year-old WWE star was praised for keeping his own against Wyatt's wild popularity back then, and now Knight has become a favorite with the crowd.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno has predicted that LA Knight will be the one holding the Money in the Bank briefcase at the end of the match.

"Bro, honestly, I'm just going to tell you this. When you look at the names, okay, there's gonna be one guy that is gonna be the obvious winner. (...) I think it's LA Knight. (...) It's the perfect spot for him to always like interrupt stuff and walk out with that case and cut promos. It's like the perfect spot for him if he wins that suitcase," he said. [0:31 - 1:22]

