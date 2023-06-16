40-year-old WWE SmackDown Superstar will win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, predicts Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno predicted that WWE Superstar LA Knight will win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

After spending about a year in NXT, LA Knight made his main roster debut on SmackDown in early 2022. The 40-year-old has since been an active competitor on the blue brand. Earlier this month, he defeated Montez Ford to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Butch, and Santos Escobar have also advanced to the bout.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed the Money in the Bank match, predicting that LA Knight would walk out with the briefcase.

"Bro, honestly, I'm just going to tell you this. When you look at the names, okay, there's gonna be one guy that is gonna be the obvious winner. (...) I think it's LA Knight. (...) It's the perfect spot for him to always like interrupt stuff and walk out with that case and cut promos. It's like the perfect spot for him if he wins that suitcase," he said. [0:31 - 1:22]

The wrestling veteran added:

"But I will say this. Just a storyline just popped up in the back of my mind right now and I'm wondering if they're starting some tension between Priest and [Finn] Balor and Priest wins the Money in the Bank and it culminates with Balor screwing Priest out of his cash-in when he tries to maybe. That would be if they're looking at that angle. (...) But I definitely think LA Knight. If I'm the writing team there, I'm booking that show, LA Knight, I have to push him. It's a good spot to push the guy, you know." [1:37 - 2:35]

Is WWE star LA Knight getting "the strangest push in the history of wrestling?"

Since his main roster debut, LA Knight has not had a major feud except one with Bray Wyatt a few months ago. However, his qualification for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match could be the first step in his long-awaited WWE push.

On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that Knight could be getting "the strangest push in the history of wrestling."

"If this is somehow planned to be this way, this is the strangest push in the history of wrestling. No matter how much they like him, the fans I mean, they either beat him or he wins by the skin of his teeth and generally gets the short end of the stick every time. People cheer for him because they want to," said Cornette.

