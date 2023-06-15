"WE can all agree" - Fans want returning WWE Superstar to win the Money in the Bank instead of LA Knight

The Money in the Bank premium live event is right around the corner and a portion of the WWE Universe wants Logan Paul to win it over LA Knight.

Knight is one of the favorites to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. At the moment, Logan isn't even a part of the match but will be returning to WWE on next week's RAW.

Taking to Twitter, fans admitted that they wouldn't mind seeing Paul win the Money in the Bank over Knight. In fact, one Twitter user even suggested that the 40-year-old superstar "needs some time".

Y'all agree or not!? Unpopular Opinion: Logan Paul would be a better choice to win MITB over LA Knight.Y'all agree or not!? https://t.co/TjCCDg8xpP

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

steel water @cumstronaut @iAmArjun316 Logan has had a good run in the main roaster, he's worthy of a title. LA knight still needs some time. @iAmArjun316 Logan has had a good run in the main roaster, he's worthy of a title. LA knight still needs some time.

InsideUpdater @inside_updater @iAmArjun316 I don't mind watching him as Mr MITB. But LA is also good @iAmArjun316 I don't mind watching him as Mr MITB. But LA is also good

Paul's last appearance was at WrestleMania 39 where he lost to Seth Rollins in a singles match. A Money in the Bank win for The Maverick could reignite his feud against Rollins, who is now the World Heavyweight Champion.

At Night of Champions, The Visionary became the inaugural champion and is scheduled to defend his title on the same night as Paul's return. While a portion of fans want Paul to get added to the MITB and win it, other members of the WWE Universe are still vouching for LA Knight to win the briefcase this year.

WWE star Logan Paul recently addressed people comparing him and Bad Bunny

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have transitioned quite nicely into the world of professional wrestling. In 2023, both men featured in marquee matches with Bunny facing Damian Priest at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul spoke about the rapper and praised his in-ring work. Paul said:

"This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete. I was an athlete first," Paul said. "I didn't box before, but I wrestled. I can still surprise people because I'm a YouTuber first, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. He comes in there, and he crushes it."

This year's Money in the Bank field consists of LA Knight, Damain Priest, Santos Escobar, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet. There is no confirmation regarding Paul being added to the field and it remains to be seen what plans WWE have in store for him upon his return.

