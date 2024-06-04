Triple H has received praise from WWE talents for valuing their well-being just as much as the business. Several wrestlers these days take time off when they need it and return to the ring after recuperating. Naturally, this is a major pro that would be considered by the athletes if they are looking to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE is in the process of renewing the contracts of many of their talents, and it appears Humberto Carrillo is one of them. He is currently part of a notable stable on SmackDown: Legado Del Fantasma.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Angel Garza's WWE deal was set to expire in August. In an update, Carrillo's contract will also be up on that same day. The company wants to retain both of them, and as noted, they are negotiating the deal offered to them

Humberto Carrillo has been signed to the Stamford-based promotion since 2018. He performed in NXT and 205 Live initially, before being moved to RAW the following year. He formed a tag team with Angel Garza on WWE TV, who is his real-life cousin. After another stint in the former black-and-gold brand, the duo joined Santos Escobar in December 2023.

Randy Orton opens up about how Triple H runs things in WWE

TKO Group Holdings merged WWE and UFC in 2023, leading to new management taking over. Triple H is now in charge of the talent and the creative aspects of the program. According to veteran Randy Orton, everyone is doing a great job. The Legend Killer also admitted that he is relieved that Vince McMahon is no longer in power.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive, Orton revealed that McMahon never allowed him to take time off even when he desperately needed it many years ago. However, things have changed for the better now.

"I think the way that they care for talent nowadays and make sure that talent's good, and if they need a little bit of a break, we're only human, they get it most of the time," Orton continued.

The 14-time World Champion has been off television ever since his grueling match against Gunther in Saudi Arabia. He is seemingly injured, but it is not anything major. His tag team partner Kevin Owens addressed it recently on SmackDown, so it is perhaps only a matter of time before he resurfaces on TV.