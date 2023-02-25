29-year-old WWE star could make SmackDown debut after recent rumors of Triple H having no creative plans for him - Reports

Triple H could have a huge debut planned for WWE SmackDown at the Ford Center in Evansville!

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming ever since taking control of the company's creative department. Hunter has also added depth to RAW and SmackDown rosters by bringing back formerly released stars as well as promoting NXT stars to the main roster.

The SmackDown roster could get further bolstered by the addition of Cameron Grimes. According to Fightful Select, the 29-year-old is present at the Ford Center. While it's still not confirmed if he'll be appearing on the blue brand this week, the report stated that Grimes will be taking on Ashante "Thee" Adonis in a dark match before the show.

NXT stars often compete in dark matches before their main roster debuts and the same could be on the cards for Cameron Grimes. The 29-year-old hasn't wrestled since November last year when he lost to Joe Gacy on NXT. It was recently noted that Cameron was stuck in limbo because the company had no creative plans for his main roster call-up.

Triple H is no stranger when it comes to working with Cameron Grimes. The latter was a part of the black-and-gold version of NXT which was spearheaded by Hunter.

Grimes signed a contract with WWE in 2019. Shortly after, he started appearing at NXT Live events in the Florida area. He made his on-screen debut during the NXT Breakout Tournament, where he defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in the first round. He also had a victory over Finn Balor during his initial days.

The 29-year-old adopted a new gimmick in 2021 and had a notable feud with LA Knight that also featured the return of Ted DiBiase Sr. and the Million Dollar Championship. Grimes also won the NXT North American Championship last year before dropping to Carmelo Hayes. He wrestled his last match on WWE's third brand in November 2022 against Joey Gacy.

