29-year-old WWE Superstar is stuck in limbo ahead of main roster debut - Reports

WWE is gearing up for its biggest show of the year. WrestleMania 39 is less than 40 days away. Wrestling fans around the world are gearing up to take over Hollywood.

It is quite common for stars from the developmental brand to make their debut after the event. A recent report stated that Cameron Grimes was stuck in limbo ahead of his main roster debut.

Last year, Cameron Grimes ended his feud with The Schism as he lost a match to Joe Gacy on an episode of WWE NXT and was written off. He feuded with the stable for weeks and almost came close to joining the cultic stable on numerous occasions.

It's been a while since Grimes has appeared on WWE television, and fans are wondering when the former North American Champion will return. According to a new report from WON, the 29-year-old superstar is currently stuck in limbo as the company has no plans for him. Check it out:

“So the deal is, is that Cameron Grimes was finishing up in NXT because he was being called to the main roster. And then, right now, what’s going on is that they are waiting for an idea on the main roster... So he’s in limbo. He’s finished with NXT, he’s supposed to be on the main roster but they don’t have a story for him so they haven’t debuted him yet, and they’re waiting to come up with a story for him.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see which brand Grimes will end up on after he makes his main roster debut.

What did Cameron Grimes accomplish on WWE NXT?

In 2019, Cameron Grimes signed with WWE and began working for the developmental brand. He spent his initial years in the mid-card division and faced superstars like Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

In 2021, he adopted a new gimmick and ended up feuding with LA Knight for the Million Dollar Championship. He also won the title with the help of Ted DiBiase Sr. on the developmental brand.

Last year, he won the North American Championship at Stand and Deliver PPV in a Ladder match. Grimes also challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship but failed to capture the title.

After his feud with Breakker, The Schism tried to recruit him, which resulted in Grimes feuding with Joe Gacy. In November 2022, he had his last match on the brand as he lost to Gacy.

What are your thoughts on Cameron Grimes? Sound off in the comment section below.

