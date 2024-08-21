29-year-old WWE star suddenly suffers potentially serious injury during match after massive debut - Report

A WWE star possibly suffered a serious injury after the massive debut of her faction. A report emerged about it.

This week, there was a double taping of NXT. After the first show, there was a taping for next week's episode. It was exciting, with some surprises, including TNA star Rosemary showing up to confront Kelani Jordan. However, in the first taping match, Fallon Henley suffered quite a bad injury.

Henley and Jacy Jayne are part of a new faction with Jazmyn Nyx, which debuted during this week's episode of NXT. The group also got a new name: the Fatal Influence. A match was announced between them and Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend for next week's episode.

The match was taking place during the WWE NXT tapings. Unfortunately, according to a report by Fightful Select's Cory Brennan, Henley potentially suffered an injury as the 29-year-old possibly broke her nose. WWE has not officially confirmed it as of this report.

The report stated that Henley managed to finish the match despite the injury. Henley and Jayne also won for their new Fatal Influence faction. Her nose was bleeding quite badly.

The upcoming episode of NXT should showcase the seriousness of the injury.

