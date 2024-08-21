  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • 29-year-old WWE star suddenly suffers potentially serious injury during match after massive debut - Report

29-year-old WWE star suddenly suffers potentially serious injury during match after massive debut - Report

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 21, 2024 03:47 GMT
The star may be seriously injured (Credit: WWE.com)
The star may be seriously injured (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star possibly suffered a serious injury after the massive debut of her faction. A report emerged about it.

This week, there was a double taping of NXT. After the first show, there was a taping for next week's episode. It was exciting, with some surprises, including TNA star Rosemary showing up to confront Kelani Jordan. However, in the first taping match, Fallon Henley suffered quite a bad injury.

Henley and Jacy Jayne are part of a new faction with Jazmyn Nyx, which debuted during this week's episode of NXT. The group also got a new name: the Fatal Influence. A match was announced between them and Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend for next week's episode.

also-read-trending Trending

The match was taking place during the WWE NXT tapings. Unfortunately, according to a report by Fightful Select's Cory Brennan, Henley potentially suffered an injury as the 29-year-old possibly broke her nose. WWE has not officially confirmed it as of this report.

The report stated that Henley managed to finish the match despite the injury. Henley and Jayne also won for their new Fatal Influence faction. Her nose was bleeding quite badly.

The upcoming episode of NXT should showcase the seriousness of the injury.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी