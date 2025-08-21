A huge update has been made after a WWE star was removed from the roster. The removal caused considerable worry among fans, and now an update in the form of a report has shed more light on the situation.

Dave Meltzer has reported on the situation surrounding the removal of Austin Theory from WWE. The star was reportedly removed from the company's internal roster, sparking concerns among fans. There was talk of him being released, but that was not confirmed at all, with speculation running rampant about Theory in the news cycle. However, now, Meltzer has issued a confirmation.

He said that the three-time WWE champion had not been benched after all, and instead, had been injured. That also explains his removal from the internal roster, as that sets him apart from the stars who are currently active in the company, and he is instead focusing on recovery.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Injured

The details of the injury are still not known, but he has been absent for some time now. In his absence, WWE decided to break his tag team with Grayson Waller while he was off TV. This comes in the middle of the stars feuding for weeks and months, with no real payoff. Waller is currently connected to the New Day.

Austin Theory's career has drastically fallen off after Triple H took over booking from Vince McMahon in WWE

When Vince McMahon was in charge of creative and the company, Austin Theory was one of the stars with a steady push, and it seemed that he had been earmarked for great things. He even won the Money in the Bank briefcase, but unlike others before him, he did not get to become a World Champion.

Instead, the star lost his cash-in attempt while trying to win the United States Championship. He won the US Title later and had a feud with John Cena, where he even defeated him, but was absolutely buried on the mic in the lead-up to the match. He eventually lost the title to Rey Mysterio. Theory has won the US Title twice and the Tag Team Titles once in WWE.

Since then, he teamed with Grayson Waller as A-Town Down Under and disappeared from TV for long durations. While the duo won the tag titles, he went from being the future of the company to just another midcarder.

