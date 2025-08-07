Austin Theory Being Removed from WWE's Roster is the Talk of the Town - Here's the Reality as per Reports

There has been a lot of discussion around Austin Theory and how the star has been removed from the WWE roster. The news broke earlier today, and the apparently heartbreaking news surrounding the star became the talk of the town. However, the reality surrounding his removal seems to be quite different from the first impression that has circulated thanks to the news.

Ad

Earlier today, PWInsider Elite reported that Austin Theory had been removed from the internal WWE roster. The news spread like wildfire as the star had been missing from regular shows for a long time. With Grayson Waller doing his own thing with The New Day on RAW now, and officially being split from him, there was worry about the status of the star, so this news fed those fears further.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Austin Theory has been removed from WWE’s active roster internally. (via PWlnsider)

Ad

Trending

Now, as per Fightful Select, further clarification is available about the situation surrounding Theory. As per the report, Theory is not off the roster entirely. While he has indeed been removed from the active roster completely, Austin has instead been listed with other injured stars like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Theory worked the July 14 Main Event Tapings before RAW, but has not been featured on TV since then. He has been called injured even on WWE TV, with Waller moving on from their story.

Ad

Austin Theory's return date to WWE action is unknown

So far, Austin Theory has been confirmed to be injured in a segment with Grayson Waller on RAW, and it seems that the star has been hurt in some way. It was enough for a split with Waller that had been built up for so long, just taking place without him, even on screen.

Ad

Now, though, there is no idea as to when he is returning to regular programming. It's clear that enough motivation has been set up for him to go after Grayson Waller when he returns.

However, there is no information on the nature of his injury, and the reports have not provided further details about what happened to the Theory. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when he finally returns to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!