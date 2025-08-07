  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Austin Theory
  • Austin Theory Being Removed from WWE's Roster is the Talk of the Town - Here's the Reality as per Reports

Austin Theory Being Removed from WWE's Roster is the Talk of the Town - Here's the Reality as per Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:40 GMT
Austin Theory, WWE, WWE.com
More reports have emerged about the star (Credit: WWE.com)

There has been a lot of discussion around Austin Theory and how the star has been removed from the WWE roster. The news broke earlier today, and the apparently heartbreaking news surrounding the star became the talk of the town. However, the reality surrounding his removal seems to be quite different from the first impression that has circulated thanks to the news.

Ad

Earlier today, PWInsider Elite reported that Austin Theory had been removed from the internal WWE roster. The news spread like wildfire as the star had been missing from regular shows for a long time. With Grayson Waller doing his own thing with The New Day on RAW now, and officially being split from him, there was worry about the status of the star, so this news fed those fears further.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, as per Fightful Select, further clarification is available about the situation surrounding Theory. As per the report, Theory is not off the roster entirely. While he has indeed been removed from the active roster completely, Austin has instead been listed with other injured stars like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Theory worked the July 14 Main Event Tapings before RAW, but has not been featured on TV since then. He has been called injured even on WWE TV, with Waller moving on from their story.

Ad

Austin Theory's return date to WWE action is unknown

So far, Austin Theory has been confirmed to be injured in a segment with Grayson Waller on RAW, and it seems that the star has been hurt in some way. It was enough for a split with Waller that had been built up for so long, just taking place without him, even on screen.

Ad

Now, though, there is no idea as to when he is returning to regular programming. It's clear that enough motivation has been set up for him to go after Grayson Waller when he returns.

However, there is no information on the nature of his injury, and the reports have not provided further details about what happened to the Theory. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when he finally returns to the ring.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications