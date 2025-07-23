  • home icon
  • 3 top WWE champions suddenly lose; 2 huge WWE factions come together for massive upset

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 23, 2025 00:49 GMT
These three champions are popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Three top WWE champions suddenly suffered a massive loss. Apart from this, two factions seemingly came together.

For the past couple of weeks, Sol Ruca and Zaria have been trying to convince Tatum Paxley that they were her friends, but Izzi Dame has brainwashed her. Last week on WWE NXT, Zaria and Sol Ruca teamed up with Masha Slamovich to face Fatal Influence. During the match, Tatum Paxley came out with The Culling and caused an interference, but was taken out by Sol Ruca. Hank & Tank also came out and attacked The Culling, and they brawled to the back. This allowed Fatal Influence to pick up the win.

Hence, tonight on WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Champions teamed up with NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca and Zaria to face The Culling. During the match, the lights went out and DarkState appeared in the crowd.

Ad

When the lights came back on, Tatum had rolled up Zaria and pinned her. This was a massive upset because everybody was expecting the team full of champions to win. However, they lost due to distraction by DarkState.

It will be interesting to see what this distraction from Darkstate means for Hank & Tank and whether this is the beginning of a new alliance.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

