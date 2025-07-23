3 top WWE champions suddenly lose; 2 huge WWE factions come together for massive upset

Three top WWE champions suddenly suffered a massive loss. Apart from this, two factions seemingly came together.For the past couple of weeks, Sol Ruca and Zaria have been trying to convince Tatum Paxley that they were her friends, but Izzi Dame has brainwashed her. Last week on WWE NXT, Zaria and Sol Ruca teamed up with Masha Slamovich to face Fatal Influence. During the match, Tatum Paxley came out with The Culling and caused an interference, but was taken out by Sol Ruca. Hank &amp; Tank also came out and attacked The Culling, and they brawled to the back. This allowed Fatal Influence to pick up the win.Hence, tonight on WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Champions teamed up with NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca and Zaria to face The Culling. During the match, the lights went out and DarkState appeared in the crowd. When the lights came back on, Tatum had rolled up Zaria and pinned her. This was a massive upset because everybody was expecting the team full of champions to win. However, they lost due to distraction by DarkState.It will be interesting to see what this distraction from Darkstate means for Hank &amp; Tank and whether this is the beginning of a new alliance.