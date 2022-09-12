3 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't - Big plans for 56-year-old WWE legend's return, Roman Reigns resisting backstage pitch, Update on Bray Wyatt's return

This week, we take a look at several rumors surrounding WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. We also give our take on plans for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Could Bray Wyatt be back in WWE soon?

Read on for our look at some of the biggest wrestling rumors over the last week.

#3. We hope is true: WWE could have big plans for Paul Heyman's return

Paul Heyman has been away from programming

Paul Heyman hasn't been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam, where he was taken out by Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate hit Heyman with a vicious F5 at ringside, taking him out of action. He hasn't been seen on television with The Bloodline since.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE have plans for Paul Heyman's return and are biding their time with it. While Heyman has been backstage at SmackDown and other events, the company is waiting for the right time for Heyman to make a "dynamic return" on television.

Meltzer reported:

"Heyman is still at all the Smackdowns and major events but is not going to appear on camera until they probably give him a dynamic return."

Having Heyman make a surprise return after being laid out at SummerSlam will be much better for the storyline if the other option is Heyman showing up on television with The Bloodline one day without prior notice.

#2. We hope isn't true: Braun Strowman set to be a babyface after return

Braun Strowman recently made his return to WWE with a massive ovation from fans. He took down almost the entire tag team division on RAW and also demolished The Alpha Academy on SmackDown.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has since reported that WWE plans to book Strowman as a babyface in the future:

"Braun Strowman will be a regular with the Smackdown brand going forward, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Strowman will be a babyface for the brand," reported Mike Johnson.

Despite the monstrous reaction Strowman got from fans after his return, we feel that it would be best for The Monster Among Men to be a heel going forward. Strowman, as a heel, would have a range of up-and-coming babyfaces who he could work with going forward.

#2. We hope is true: Roman Reigns refusing creative plans to turn babyface

According to a recent report from Ringside News, both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are refusing pitches from writers to turn The Tribal Chief babyface. Reigns has had an incredible run as Universal Champion and there's no sign of The Bloodline running out of steam just yet.

Turning Reigns babyface right now seems like a bad idea and we're delighted that Reigns and Heyman, are reportedly refusing the turn.

#1. We hope isn't true: WWE want Tyson Fury to challenge Roman Reigns

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was in attendance at Clash at the Castle, even getting involved at one point. He knocked out Austin Theory before he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event.

Fury also got in the ring after the match and faced off with Roman Reigns before going on to console Drew McIntyre.

Dave Meltzer reported that the company could be planning for a match between Fury and the Tribal Chief in the future.

''They had spent a long time building up a McIntyre vs. Fury match and this interaction seemed to end any thought of it. Right after McIntyre lost, Fury jumped in for a face-off with Reigns. I figured that was Saudi Arabia on 11/5, and with that, it made all the sense in the world for Reigns to win. But that isn’t the case. Fury has said when he’s done boxing he wants to come to WWE and that match could take place, but not this soon,'' noted Meltzer.

#1. We hope is true: Bray Wyatt set to return to WWE?

Bray Wyatt could be back soon

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's return seems imminent, the only question now being when he will be back.

According to a report from Xero News, Wyatt will return and Triple H wants his return to be memorable so it won't be on a random episode of television.

"Source stated last night its more a case if [sic] When Bray returns to WWE than If he returns. It is believed due to how big of a return he will be it won't be some random raw/sd or secondary PLE. HHH is keeping all returns secret only a few people in the business know," reported Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero Source stated last night its more a case if When Bray returns to WWE than If he returns.



It is believed due to how big of a return he will be it wont be some random raw/sd or secondary PLE.



HHH is keeping all returns secret only a few people in the business know. Source stated last night its more a case if When Bray returns to WWE than If he returns.It is believed due to how big of a return he will be it wont be some random raw/sd or secondary PLE.HHH is keeping all returns secret only a few people in the business know.

Bray Wyatt's release came as a huge shock to WWE fans last year. Triple H seems to understand what a special talent Wyatt is, unlike the previous regime and this bodes well for The Fiend's fans.

Which rumor are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha