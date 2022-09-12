WWE Rumor Roundup: 2-time world champion to return and face Roman Reigns, Top star refusing creative plans, Triple H to give a major push to former champion

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns once again walked out victorious, albeit with some help from Solo Sikoa at Clash at the Castle. We now have reports that Tyson Fury could return to face Reigns in a first-time-ever match. Additionally, Triple H is planning to give former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura a major push later this year.

#3. Triple H reportedly planning to push a former Royal Rumble winner

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H could reportedly give a "solid push" to former Royal Rumble winner and current SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura. Xero News has reported that this push could take place later this year or in early 2023. The report further adds that HHH wants Nakamura to return to his NXT style of ring work.

"Source has told me that Shinsuke Nakamura will be getting a very decent push either towards the end of the year or early next year. Unknown what the plans are, but Nakamura will be getting a solid push under Hunter, HHH loves Nakamura and his work in and since NXT," reported Xero News.

Shinsuke Nakamura has enjoyed decent success on the main roster but hasn't been able to cement his place at the top of the mountain. Could the former NXT Champion finally get the mega-push that he deserves under Triple H?

#2. Roman Reigns is refusing WWE creative plans to turn face

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest heel in the company. A recent report from Ringside News has stated that Reigns "refuses" to turn babyface and Paul Heyman is of the same opinion. A member of the creative team said the following:

"They both are always telling writers 'the character is the champion, the top attraction, the WrestleMania main event, the one who everyone relies on.' They always use the word 'burden' as in 'the burden the top attraction feels at all times.'”

After years of trying to forcefully push Roman Reigns as a babyface, Vince McMahon finally pulled the trigger at SummerSlam 2020 and turned him heel. The decision to turn him heel and pair him up with Paul Heyman turned out to be an absolute masterclass. Fans have been treated to some exceptional storytelling and character work in the last two years by the Tribal Chief.

#1. Major star could return and face Roman Reigns in a first-time-ever match

Over the last two years, Roman Reigns has defeated several huge stars, the most recent being Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that The Tribal Chief could face two-time world heavyweight champion in boxing Tyson Fury. However, that match is unlikely to happen soon.

''They had spent a long time building up a McIntyre vs. Fury match and this interaction seemed to end any thought of it. Right after McIntyre lost, Fury jumped in for a face-off with Reigns. I figured that was Saudi Arabia on 11/5, and with that, it made all the sense in the world for Reigns to win. But that isn’t the case. Fury has said when he’s done boxing he wants to come to WWE and that match could take place, but not this soon,'' noted Meltzer.

Tyson Fury appeared at WWE Clash at the Castle and made his presence felt in the main event of the show. He knocked out Austin Theory who was trying to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract. Additionally, Fury confronted Reigns after his match and shook his hands.

