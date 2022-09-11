42-year-old star to reportedly get a major push by Triple H

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has been doing a lot of fan service since taking charge of the creative. Recent reports suggest that a push could be given to SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shinsuke Nakamura signed with WWE in 2016 and had an epic run in NXT. He made his debut on the main roster as a huge star, receiving a heavy push initially and even winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match. However, he hasn't been able to win a world title on the main roster yet, and his booking has mostly been on and off.

According to a recent report by Xero News, Shinsuke Nakamura could be in line for a solid push under Triple H, which could happen towards the end of 2022 or early 2023.

"Source has told me that Shinsuke Nakamura will be getting a very decent push either towards the end of the year or early next year. Unknown what the plans are, but Nakamura will be getting a solid push under Hunter, HHH loves Nakamura and his work in and since NXT," reported Xero News.

The report further added that HHH loves Nakamura's work and wants him to return to his NXT style of ring work. Could we soon see the "King of Strong Style" back at the top of the WWE mountain?

Triple H has brought back several released stars recently

For those unaware, WWE has had multiple major release sprees over the last couple of years. This led to the roster getting heavily depleted, with several huge stars being released due to "budget cuts."

However, Triple H is slowly building the roster again by bringing back multiple major stars that were previously released. The list includes the likes of Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, and most recently Braun Strowman.

Who do you think could be the next major name to return to WWE? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

