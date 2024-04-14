30-year-old WWE Superstar released - reports 

The week following WrestleMania XL has been filled with rumors of releases from WWE. Although these have mostly been behind the scenes, now it appears that the first name to be released from the company's talent roster has surfaced.

PWinsider is now reporting that WWE has parted ways with 30-year-old Sid Scala, although it's unknown when he was released. This report is from this past week.

Sid Scala was one of the stars initially signed as part of NXT UK when the company decided to create a brand based on the success of the first-ever United Kingdom Tournament, back in 2017.

The brand itself folded in September 2022 and the company parted ways with several stars but retained a small group with the promise of NXT Europe on the horizon. Almost two years on, this promise hasn't moved forward and Scala has been released from his contract.

Scala was signed to the brand in December 2018 but often worked behind the scenes and was seen as NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint's assistant whilst also working as a coach and producer.

WWE has released a number of names over the past week

As already noted, Scala is the first active talent to be released this week, but it was announced a few days ago that Executive VP of Talent Relations Dan Ventrelle had been removed from the company and later noted that he was the man in charge of negotiations of Natalya's new contract, which is yet to be finalized.

Earlier today, it was revealed that one of WWE's longest-tenured employees was also released. Sue Aitchison had been the Director of Community Relations for more than 38 years but has now parted ways with the company.

It seems that April is usually the month of change and now in the new era there could be more big changes coming.

