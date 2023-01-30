31-year-old star to get involved with Bray Wyatt after heart-crushing moment at WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss could once again get involved with Bray Wyatt after a devastating loss at the Royal Rumble.

The 31-year-old challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the recently concluded PLE. The EST of WWE picked up a quick win after which an Uncle Howdy video played on the giant screen.

While Bray Wyatt is yet to be a part of a segment with Bliss, the former Universal Champion's Firefly logo and Uncle Howdy have repeatedly haunted the Five Feet of Fury. However, according to Dave Meltzer, we could soon see Wyatt also get involved in the storyline.

"KOD, nothing special, Bianca pinned her with her and then we had an Uncle Howdy video and it was over. Obviously, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt are going to get back together in some form and major storyline. The idea is that Alexa Bliss losing clean is part of the transition, it wasn’t the final destination. It was really nothing, just a seven minute match. The match they had on RAW was far better than this one."

Bray Wyatt recently commented on a possible reunion with Alexa Bliss following WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt also recently opened up about a possible reunion with Alexa Bliss after his victory over LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble. The former Universal Champion hinted that the two could work together again down the line.

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable, I'm sure of that," said Wyatt. [11:48-12:06]

Alexa's first run with the Eater of Worlds wasn't impressive and received a lot of flak from fans and critics. The duo's alliance came to an end at WrestleMania 37 after Little Miss Bliss betrayed The Fiend during his match with Randy Orton.

Wyatt was released shortly after the match. He returned to WWE at Extreme Rules last year, wrestling in just one match since then.

