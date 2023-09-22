31-year-old WWE star the latest name to be released - Reports

The recent reports suggest that a 31-year-old NXT star is one of the latest names released from his WWE contract.

The star in question Ikemen Jiro who started his career with the Stamford-based promotion in December 2020. He teamed up with August Grey to take on and defeat Ariya Divari and Tony Nese on 205 Live.

The Japanese wrestler later formed a tag team with Kushida as The Jacket Time on NXT LVL Up and also competed at non-televised events.

In an unfortunate turn of events, on September 21st, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment release released several superstars from the company, possibly due to budget cuts.

The news came as a shock to many because Endeavour recently took over the company and also landed a million-dollar deal for SmackDown on the USA Network.

According to the reports by PWInsider, among several firings from the NXT roster, Ikemen Jiro was the latest name to be let go by WWE. The 31-year-old star barely wrestled for the company, and his last match on the developmental brand was a long time ago.

Given that the Stamford-based promotion has released a bunch of superstars, it remains to be seen how it will impact the product moving forward.

