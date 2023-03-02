31-year-old WWE Superstar will miss some time due to ongoing injury - Reports

WWE is headed to one of the biggest events in California when WrestleMania goes to Hollywood for the first time in over 15 years. According to a new report, Wendy Choo is expected to miss some time from weekly television due to an injury.

In 2018, Wendy Choo (aka Karen Yu) made her first appearance for WWE when she entered the Mae Young Classic and lost in the first round to Xia Li. A year later, she signed with the company and began working on the developmental brand under a different gimmick.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Choo is currently dealing with a legitimate injury, which is why she was written off with a parking lot angle on weekly television. Currently, the nature of the injury has not been disclosed.

The report also states that Choo's injury is not too serious. However, she is expected to miss a reasonable amount of time, which led to her being written off from weekly television. Nikkita Lyons also met a similar fate due to her being injured in real-life.

Wendy Choo was formerly Mei Ying on WWE NXT

After working for the developmental brand for a few years, Yu changed her in-ring name and adopted a new person called Mei Ying. She formed a stable on the former Black and Gold brand alongside Xia Li and Boa.

The supernatural persona worked for a while. It elevated the in-ring work of Xia Li and Boa, but the duo never won any gold on the brand. In 2021, the gimmick was scrapped after making its last appearance on WWE programming.

By the end of the year, Yu had become Wendy Choo and began wrestling on a full-time basis. Choo won various matches during her time on WWE NXT and NXT 2.0. she even came close to winning some gold.

Some of her notable work in the developmental brand was against Mandy Rose and Tiffany Straton. She even challenged the former for the NXT Women's Championship at In Your House 2022 but came up short.

