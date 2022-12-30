34-year-old Megastar not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable; unlikely to compete at Royal Rumble – Reports

The Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away and will mark the start of the road to WrestleMania 39. One of the names being discussed for the Royal Rumble is Tyson Fury. However, reports suggest that he may not be allowed to enter the United States due to his links with Daniel Kinahan, who is connected to the Irish Mob. But there may be another reason for him not returning.

Tyson Fury is a legend in the boxing world and is a 2-time world champion. He has made multiple appearances in WWE, including in a match against Braun Strowman in 2019. His most recent appearance was at Clash at the Castle, where he knocked out Austin Theory with a stiff punch.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a source within the company has told him that there is truth to the rumor of Fury not being able to make it to the Royal Rumble due to US visa issues. However, Meltzer notes that another reason could be that he is unwilling to put anyone over and thus a Rumble appearance would be meaningless.

''It was noted that Fury was not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable, and if he were to be in the Rumble as a surprise, what would he do and how does it even make sense for him to do a quick Rumble cameo given the amount of money it would cost to use him,'' said Meltzer

It remains to be seen when Fury will show up again in WWE. But perhaps there could yet be other possibilities...

Could Tyson Fury return for a Saudi Arabia show instead of Royal Rumble?

It looks unlikely that Fury will be returning at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 39. However, Meltzer noted that there is still a chance that he will be used in the future for a Saudi Arabia show or a show in the UK. Fury had a feud with Drew McIntyre on social media, which hinted at a possible match between the two.

However, at Clash at the Castle, Fury came out after McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns and tried to console The Scottish Warrior. Tyson Fury is a big name and it is understandable why he would not want to look vulnerable as it could impact his image in the world of pro boxing.

