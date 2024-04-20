34-year-old WWE star suddenly released; another name let go following initial announcements - Reports

April is not the best time for WWE stars. In what has become an uncomfortable tradition, several stars have been released from the promotion. According to reports, a third name has now been released.

The third star to be released is none other than Xyon Quinn.

Fans were watching SmackDown when they came across a post they were not expecting. Jinder Mahal announced that he had quit the company. There have been further reports on his release. Soon after, Xia Li announced that she was parting ways with WWE.

Quinn was signed by WWE in 2018 and debuted in 2020. He has been a "free agent" within the company with no brand assigned, and he last wrestled in March when he lost to Bron Breakker.

As if that was not enough, there's now a backstage report about the situation, and it appears that one more star has been let go—Xyon Quinn. PWInsider and Fightful Select reported on the same. At this time, he also seems to have a non-compete clause.

Further details are expected on the matter, but at this time, more is not known. It's also not certain if the company is done releasing stars.

Since 2020, fans have been known to be prepared during mid-April, with stars regularly being released around this time of the year.

