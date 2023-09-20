35-year-old star returned to WWE after a 49-day absence this week - Reports

Before this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW went on the air, Xia Li competed in her first match in 49 days on Main Event, which was taped before the show.

She's the first-ever Chinese woman to sign with the wrestling juggernaut, and she was part of NXT before joining the main roster. When she moved to SmackDown in 2021, she portrayed a babyface and was nicknamed 'The Protector.' However, she turned heel after not doing much on the blue brand. She was drafted to RAW during this year's WWE Draft.

According to Fightful Select, Xia Li competed in her first match since July 31 on Main Event this week. She was initially supposed to face wrestling veteran Natalya, but plans changed. She wrestled Tegan Nox instead, who was slated to face Becky Lynch on RAW for the NXT Women's Championship.

The report also mentioned that other than Main Event, Xia hasn't appeared on a house show, premium live event, or TV show since March 23. She's yet to wrestle on RAW since being drafted to the red brand.

Why did WWE replace Tegan Nox with Natalya on RAW this week?

Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton on Tuesday last week to win the NXT Women's Championship.

She issued an open challenge on the red brand this week for the title, which Natalya answered. The Man defeated the veteran to retain the title.

It was reported that Becky Lynch wanted to face Tegan Nox on RAW, but WWE booked her to wrestle Natalya instead as a 'token of appreciation' for the latter's recent hard work.

The Hart Family member received much praise backstage for competing in two matches at Superstar Spectacle in India.

