35-year-old WWE Superstar set to target Gunther on RAW - reports

A recent report has revealed that a 35-year-old WWE Superstar is set to go after the Intercontinental Champion Gunther on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

Lately, Chad Gable was the one WWE Superstar who came the closest to dethroning Gunther from his IC title reign. Gable and his tag team partner, Otis, were involved in a feud against Imperium. Many believed that Gable would beat The Ring General for the title. The same, however, has not transpired. On the contrary, Bronson Reed defeated both members of Alpha Academy in successive weeks. Firstly, he defeated Chad Gable in a singles contest and followed that up with a victory over Otis.

Earlier today, BWE took to Twitter to talk about the upcoming plans for the Intercontinental Championship. According to them, the former NXT North American Champion is going after the title. The timing of the tweet suggests that Reed may attack the champion tonight on RAW.

"Tsunami goes intercontinental," BWE(@BoozerRasslin) tweeted.

You can see the tweet here(Private Account).

Screengrab of the tweet from BWE

Gunther has had one hell of a title reign. It will be interesting to see how Bronson Reed fairs against the dominant Intercontinental Champion. He would love to defeat the long-standing champion and win his first title on the main roster.

Bronson Reed's goals in WWE

Bronson Reed has a clear vision in his mind. The Australian Wrestler wants to achieve certain things during his stint at the Stamford-based company.

In an interview earlier this year, Bronson Reed talked about his ultimate goal. He expressed his desire to win a title and compete at the major premium live events.

“Ultimately, I’m looking to become a champion. Whether that’s the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion or maybe a WWE Champion, Universal Champion. They’re the big goals. I want to be a part of the events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and Survivor Series," he said.

A win against Gunther will certainly help Reed achieve one of those goals. But the former NXT North American Champion would have to bring out his absolute best to dethrone The Ring General.

Do you think Bronson Reed will be able to fulfill his goals? Sound off in the comments below.