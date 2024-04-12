36-year-old star removed from his seat at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony - Reports

A notable WWE name was pulled from several appearances during WrestleMania XL weekend, including his seat at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Drew Gulak recently made news after former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey made an accusation against him. As per Rousey, the 36-year-old star grabbed the drawstring of her sweatpants backstage at a live event in 2022.

As per a new report by Fightful Select, Drew Gulak was removed from his seat at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

"Brennan has learned that over WrestleMania weekend, Gulak was pulled from several appearances. Most notably, Gulak was removed from his seat at the Hall Of Fame after a producer noticed he was in attendance and in close proximity to someone close to Rousey's inner circle of friends." [H/T Fightful Select]

Additionally, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was told that there aren't any creative plans for Gulak at the moment. He also wasn't present backstage at NXT this week.

What exactly did former WWE star Ronda Rousey say about Drew Gulak?

Rousey has taken multiple shots at WWE recently while promoting her autobiography. She appeared on NewsNation and revealed that Gulak acted inappropriately with her backstage while she was a mainstay in the company. Here's what she said:

"It’ll come back to me, but I was standing there and this guy I was barely an acquaintance with, grabs the string of my sweatpants as I’m walking by. And I wasn’t even looking at him, and I look down the hall and... nobody else reacts as if this is abnormal, and he’s grabs is and starts going down the hall and I’m like, ‘What the fu*k is that?" [H/T CSS]

Rousey recently said that she once told Triple H that she can't be associated with mediocrity in the promotion.

Rousey's stint with the company ended at SummerSlam 2023. At the event, she lost an MMA Rules match to Shayna Baszler. Judging by her recent comments, it seems highly unlikely that she will ever return to the promotion.

