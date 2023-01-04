Matt Riddle was one of the most entertaining stars on WWE RAW in 2022. However, he has notably been missing from television in recent weeks.

For those unaware, The Original Bro violated the company's wellness policy in December and was written off of television. His latest match took place on the December 5, 2022, edition of the red brand where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to challenge for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

We have now received a possible update on his return date. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the 36-year-old superstar is advertised for the February 13 episode of WWE RAW. Several other stars have been advertised alongside him.

"Talents being locally advertised for the 2/13 WWE Monday Night Raw at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle. No matches have yet been announced locally for the event," stated Mike Johnson.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The reason that WWE wrote Matt Riddle off TV is because he has failed drug test and will be sent to rehab.



The belief going around is that he has already entered treatment, or will be going in soon



- BodySlam Net The reason that WWE wrote Matt Riddle off TV is because he has failed drug test and will be sent to rehab.The belief going around is that he has already entered treatment, or will be going in soon- BodySlam Net https://t.co/GDR8CPWazd

The featured stars are always subject to change for any future show considering flight delays, injuries, and other factors. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Riddle could seemingly make his comeback in February.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Matt Riddle has had rivalries with top stars on WWE RAW as well as SmackDown

The Original Bro started off the year as part of RK-Bro alongside Randy Orton. After performing in several outstanding bouts, the duo lost their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in May 2022.

After Randy Orton unfortunately suffered an injury, Riddle continued his conflict with The Bloodline and even had a match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship on SmackDown.

He then transitioned into an incredibly personal rivalry with Seth Rollins on the red brand. The two had multiple stellar confrontations, including a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules 2022.

By the end of the year, Matt Riddle was back on SmackDown battling The Bloodline alongside Kevin Owens. He will seemingly continue to shine as a major star in 2023.

Who should Matt Riddle face once he makes a return to the red brand? Let us know in the comments section.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes