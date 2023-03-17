36-year-old star's match to main-event Night One of WrestleMania instead of Sami Zayn because of 'political reasons' - Reports

While the match hasn't been made official yet, Sami Zayn is expected to team up with his buddy Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. The build for this match has been lengthy and considering how Zayn has risen to become the top babyface on SmackDown, many believed he would main event Night One of 'Mania. That may not happen.

It has been reported that the company has been contemplating between Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and the Tag Team Title match for the main event for the first night of WrestleMania, while Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns has been locked in as the main event for the second night.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are some 'political reasons' at play for Charlotte Flair's match against Rhea Ripley being chosen as the main event instead of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos. Fans wanted to see the former Honorary Uce main event at least one night of WrestleMania since he is not part of the WWE Universal Championship match.

''When we had asked about Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn headlining night one, since at the time Zayn was the company’s hottest babyface character, we were told that there were political reasons in play to where Flair vs. Ripley would most likely get that spot.''

Which night will Sami Zayn compete?

With Sami Zayn unlikely to main-event Night One, the question arises whether the tag team match will even happen on the first night or not. The current lineup for Night One includes Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul and Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair. It would have made sense for the tag team match to headline Night One, as fans are eager to watch the bout.

Dave Meltzer stated that the original plan was for The Usos to defend the tag team titles on Night One. After being unable to win the Universal Championship in Montreal despite fan support, not being able to main-event WrestleMania will be another disappointment for Zayn and his fans.

