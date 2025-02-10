36-year-old WWE star is medically cleared ahead of WWE RAW - Reports

A major WWE star recently was injured during a match. However, she has now been medically cleared to return to the ring.

Despite her excellent in-ring skills, Dakota Kai's career has often been held back by frequent injuries that have kept her out of the ring. In 2023, she tore her ACL, which kept her out of the ring for several months. Last year, she suffered a torn meniscus, which again sidelined her for another couple of weeks. Sadly, this wasn't the end of her injury woes.

During the January 20, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY teamed up to face Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. During the match, she took a nasty bump, which resulted in a concussion reportedly.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Dakota Kai has been medically cleared to return to the ring from her recent concussion.

Aiden English believes WWE star Dakota Kai will become the Women's Intercontinental Champion

Dakota Kai is still searching for her first big singles title win in WWE. She came close to winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship when she reached the tournament finals. However, she suffered a devastating loss to Lyra Valkyria. However, a former WWE star still believes she will be champion soon.

Speaking on his Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Aiden English said that Dakota Kai is a future Women's Intercontinental Champion and he is certain she will win the title this year.

"I think Lyra [Valkyria] is the new kid on the block. She did a hell of a job in the Queen of the Ring tournament, but I think this was just the continuation of where we are going with our young and upcoming talent. So, I think it's a good thread to pull. Dakota Kai is for sure a future Women's Intercontinental Champion. I think she's not just going to go away... I feel maybe this year sometime. Maybe even in the near future, I think she's a future Women's Intercontinental Champion," English said. [From 09:20 to 09:54]

It will be interesting to see if Dakota Kai will be able to overcome her injury problems and win her first singles title in the company.

