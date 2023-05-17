36-year-old WWE star reportedly seen as Triple H's "number one guy" 

As head of WWE Creative, Triple H has the final say in the overall direction of the product as well as which direction each superstar moves up the card.

One performer who has had a great working relationship with The King of Kings over the years is Seth Rollins, with The Visionary being pushed as one of the top stars in the company for the last decade.

According to a recent report from Boozer666 via Wrestling News.Co Seth Rollins is internally listed as Triple H's "number one guy" in the company, despite him currently not being a World Champion.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Per Wrestling News Co: Seth Rollins is still considered a #1 guy with Triple H in charge Per Wrestling News Co: Seth Rollins is still considered a #1 guy with Triple H in charge https://t.co/buI3mJUd73

During his WWE career, Seth Rollins has captured multiple tag and singles championships. He has also won the Money In The Bank ladder match and the Royal Rumble.

Triple H reportedly may be hesitant to gift Seth Rollins an upcoming win

Yesterday it was revealed that The Visionary has begged himself a role in the upcoming Marvel movie, Captain America New World Order.

Following this news, WRKD Wrestling reported that company higher-ups may choose not to have Rollins capture the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship, given his continuing commitments outside of the company.

"Seth Rollins #WWERaw segment last night was pretaped due to filming @Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order.” While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue." [H/T WRKD Wrestling]

Rollins is set to play a member of the Serpent Society. Congrats to Seth Rollins who has joined the cast of ‘Captain America: New World Order’.Rollins is set to play a member of the Serpent Society. Congrats to Seth Rollins who has joined the cast of ‘Captain America: New World Order’. 🚨Rollins is set to play a member of the Serpent Society. https://t.co/98yBhi3XOW

On Saturday, May 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with AJ Styles at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event with the winner set to be crowned as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Seth Rollins defeat AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

