36-year-old WWE Superstar reportedly dealing with major injury ahead of WrestleMania match 

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just five days away, but it appears that Ronda Rousey has been handed some tough injury news.

The former Women's Champion was seen on WWE SmackDown wearing a brace on her arm before it was announced that she would team up with Shayna Baszler as part of the Women's WrestleMania Showcase match.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Rousey broke a bone in her forearm.

“She’s got a broken radius bone, which is a forearm bone.” (H/T Ringsidenews)

Ronda Rousey will be part of a match with seven other women, which means that she could get away with not even entering the match if Baszler can get the win for her team.

That being said, Rousey finished her WrestleMania 35 main event match with a broken hand and will be wanting to prove that she can still wrestle despite the injury.

Ronda Rousey reportedly asked WWE for this match at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey was initially set to face Rhea Ripley this weekend at WrestleMania, but the former Champion instead opted to drop her Championship to Charlotte Flair and slot into the Tag Team Division with Shayna Baszler.

The two women were initially expected to have a match for the Tag Team Championships this weekend, but the recent addition of Trish and Lita to the storyline has meant that there have been several changes.

Rousey wanted a tag team match with her best friend as part of this weekend's show and if they are able to win then they will be handed a Tag Team Championship match in the future.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Shotzi have all qualified for the match so far, with the final team expected to be added tonight on WWE RAW.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will come out on top at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes