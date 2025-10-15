  • home icon
  • 37-year-old star decided to quit WWE's main roster 2 years ago; he recently got let go -Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 15, 2025 06:46 GMT
A popular 37-year-old former WWE champion was recently released from his contract. According to the latest report, he quit the Stamford-based promotion's main roster two years ago. The name in question is Ridge Holland.

Ridge Holland became popular after joining Sheamus' Brawling Brutes on WWE's main roster. However, his main roster career never reached the heights that many expected. Holland then went back to NXT at the end of 2023, where he became a Tag Team Champion alongside Andre Chase. The former SmackDown star suffered a huge setback in September 2025 when he injured his foot. He recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion amid his injury absence.

According to a recent report by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Ridge Holland decided to quit the main roster in 2023 as he wanted to rebuild his career by competing in the company's developmental show.

The report also highlighted that Holland's pay was significantly reduced after he went to the black and silver show.

"When Ridge Holland went to NXT, that was Ridge Holland's call. He wanted to go back and try to rebuild his career. They actually cut his contract. He was making NXT money. He wasn't one of those people making main roster money in NXT. He was making NXT money. Do you know what NXT money is? We actually all know what NXT money is because of what happened with Jazmyn Nyx," he said. [H/T WrestleTalk TV]
Bryan Alvarez believes WWE could have kept Ridge Holland employed

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that he believes WWE's decision to release Ridge Holland was "heartless." The journalist added that he felt the company could have kept him employed with how much money they have been making in recent times.

"It’s not even a financial thing. With the amount of money they bring in, they can afford it. It’s just heartless. Do you know how many wrestlers they could employ for years on what Cena’s merch made this weekend? People are saying 90% of the crowd was wearing his shirt,” Alvarez said.

It remains to be seen what former WWE star Ridge Holland has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

