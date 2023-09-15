37-year-old WWE Superstar reportedly set to return after being absent due to a "medical issue"

A WWE Superstar is set to return to Monday Night RAW on next week's show. The superstar in question is none other than former tag team champion Matt Riddle.

The 37-year-old was absent from RAW and missed this week's show. However, he did recently appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle, where he assisted Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in defeating Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Riddle is set to return next week on the red brand. It was reported that he was absent due to a "medical issue."

Jim Cornette recently gave his take on WWE star Matt Riddle's controversial incident at JFK Airport

Matt Riddle recently took to Instagram to claim that he was allegedly harassed by an officer at JFK airport.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette provided his take on the same. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, he claimed that the former United States Champion needs to get his "sh*t together."

Cornette suggested that Riddle could possibly take a break before returning. He said:

"Maybe he just needs to get his sh*t together. Maybe the dull-witted 'Hey bro' thing is not working. Maybe he's just dull-witted and doesn't fu*king think before he does anything in a public place. Maybe he could just take a little break, come back and regather his thoughts."

Riddle is currently in a storyline with Drew McIntyre, with whom he has been teaming lately. Despite not having a match in India, the former RAW Tag Team Champion had a great time at Superstar Spectacle and was the deciding factor in the opening match of the night.

It remains to be seen how WWE plans on unfolding the angle between Riddle and McIntyre. There have been rumors about the Scotsman turning heel.

