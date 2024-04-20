38-year-old star released by WWE; entire faction let go - Reports

Today has been a dark day in WWE, as the company released several superstars while SmackDown was on the air. A few of them were let go after the show too.

This includes Sanga of Indus Sher. Fightful Select reported that he was released shortly after his tag team partner Veer Mahaan had confirmed his exit from the company.

The two of them were known as Indus Sher and were aligned with Jinder Mahal, whose release may have been the most surprising of the bunch. The Maharaja was in a prominent spot on WWE RAW earlier this year. Unlike Mahal and Veer, Sanga has yet to comment on his WWE departure.

The three of them likely have non-compete clauses, with Mahal confirming that he will be a free agent in 90 days. Xia Li and Xyon Quinn were also released today. It isn't known what's next for either of them, but we can only hope they find success in whatever comes next.

