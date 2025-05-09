  • home icon
  $391.5 million revenue reported by WWE after TKO releases First Quarter 2025 Earnings

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 09, 2025 10:20 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE and The Rock is on TKO
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE and The Rock is on TKO's Board of Directors [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

A recent report has shed light on WWE's revenues for the first quarter of 2025 after its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, released its earnings. The Stamford-based promotion's revenue has increased drastically this year.

World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving since the company merged with UFC under the TKO Group Holdings. The Stamford-based promotion made huge profits last year, with almost all of its big shows being sold out. WWE has been trying to replicate the success of 2024 this year as well.

According to the latest report by Wrestling Headlines, TKO's earnings in the first quarter of 2025 witnessed a growth of $46.4 million, taking the overall revenue to a whopping $1.269 billion. This massive increase saw WWE's revenue grow by $74.8 million, taking its total to $391.5 million. Meanwhile, UFC witnessed a growth of $46.7 million, and its total came up to $359.7 million

TKO's CEO, Ari Emanuel, also revealed that the company's business was off to a good start in 2025, highlighting that both UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment delivered impressive numbers in the first quarter of 2025.

"TKO is off to a good start in 2025 with both UFC and WWE delivering solid financial results. Given the strength and momentum of these businesses and no material change to our overall business outlook, we are raising our guidance. At the same time, we are updating guidance to reflect the addition of IMG, On Location, and PBR. Our conviction in our portfolio of assets is strong and we are now focused on integration, driving synergies, the domestic media rights deal for UFC, and our capital return programs," he said. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]
WWE is all set for Backlash this weekend

After a successful WrestleMania 41, World Wrestling Entertainment is all set for its next big premium live event: Backlash. The show is scheduled for May 10, 2025, and will showcase some of the biggest names on the roster, including John Cena, Randy Orton, Gunther, and Becky Lynch.

The company also has a stacked card for the show with Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against long-time rival Randy Orton. On the other hand, Becky Lynch will be looking to add another title to her arsenal by defeating Lyra Valkyra for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the upcoming show.

