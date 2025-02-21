4-time WWE champion officially signs with TNA; new name revealed - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Elias, also known for his run in the company as Ezekiel, recently made his TNA debut. According to reports, he has signed a new contract with the promotion.

The former 24/7 Champion was released from the Stamford-based company in September 2023. The Ezekiel character was introduced under the previous regime, but after Triple H took over, he reverted to the Elias gimmick, only to be let go a few weeks later.

He recently debuted as Elijah on the latest episode of Impact. Fightful Select has confirmed that the four-time WWE 24/7 Champion has signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling. He filmed a vignette with The Righteous, who are under AEW/Ring of Honor contracts, and it was speculated that Elijah was heading over there. However, this was debunked by Fightful.

In the latest Impact episode, The Colons confronted Joe Hendry during his in-ring segment. The lights went out, and out came Elijah with his guitar. He played a song on his guitar while strolling to the ring. He announced that he had decided to join TNA, and the fans chanted his name. The former WWE star and Joe Hendry did a duet in the ring.

