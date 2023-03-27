40-year-old star is the #1 choice to win WWE Money in the Bank 2023 and cash-in successfully - Reports

WWE is gearing up for its biggest show of the year WrestleMania 39 and fans are hyped for it. However, major post-WrestleMania discussions have already begun internally, including the possible winner of the 2023 Money in the Bank match.

Money in the Bank is one of the most interesting concepts where the wrestler holding the MITB briefcase gets a guaranteed shot at the world championship at any time and place of his choosing. Last year, the match was won by Austin Theory.

According to the latest report by Xero News, Friday Night SmackDown star LA Knight is currently the #1 choice internally to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2023. The belief backstage is that Knight is the perfect choice for this due to his mic skills. The report further adds that this year's plan for the MITB winner is to have a successful cash-in.

"LA Knight is still the #1 choice internally for MITB this year. WWE feel his mic skills fits what the briefcase needs and he is a perfect choice for it. WWE are planning a successful cash in this year," reported Xero News.

WWE Universal Championship could change hands at WrestleMania 39

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship currently lies on the shoulders of Roman Reigns, who has held the title for a long time. However, his historic title run could come to an end next weekend at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his championship against the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes, in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39. The latest betting odds have hinted that Rhodes is the favorite to dethrone the Tribal Chief and become the new undisputed champion. However, there's no guarantee, and anything could happen between now and WrestleMania.

Last year, Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract for the United States Championship.

Whoever wins the Money in the Bank match this year, it will be interesting to see whether they cash in on the world champion at that time or not.

Do you think LA Knight is ready to become the WWE or Universal champion? Which other superstars do you think could win the Money in the Bank match this year? Sound off in the comment section below!

