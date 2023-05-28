40-year-old star set to compete in WWE Money in the Bank ladder match for the first time - Reports

WWE is all set to return to London for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which will emanate from O2 Arena in July. While no names have yet been confirmed for the traditional ladder match, according to a recent report, Damian Priest might be featured in the high-stakes match.

Ever since making his main roster debut, Damian Priest has been a prominent face on WWE programming. The company recently trusted him to be Bad Bunny's opponent in his first-ever singles match. The duo put on an emphatic display at Backlash, where the music artist came out on top.

While the Judgment Day star may have been unable to win at Backlash, his efforts did not go unnoticed. According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Priest is viewed as a “potential main eventer” by the creative team and is most likely to feature in the men's ladder match at Money in the Bank.

"Damien Priest is another name currently planned for the upcoming Money in the Bank match. Priest has been mentioned in creative as a “potential main eventer” after putting on an incredibly well-received match with Bad Bunny."

Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day is also likely to compete at WWE Money in the Bank

The Judgement Day is undoubtedly one of the strongest factions in all of professional wrestling currently, with Rhea Ripley leading the charge as SmackDown Women's Champion. Dominik Mysterio has also been flourishing since joining the heel faction, and is currently on a hot streak in singles competition.

According to another report from WRKD Wrestling, the 26-year-old could join Damian Priest in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. It was also noted that Dominik is viewed in high regard backstage:

"Another name rumored for this year’s Money In The Bank match is Dominik Mysterio. Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year."

The Judgment Day star defeated Apollo Crews on this week's WWE RAW. He has also bested Xavier Woods multiple times and is undefeated in singles matches since losing to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think will win this year's Money in the Bank?

