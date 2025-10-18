  • home icon
  • 41-year-old star made the call for the shocking title change on WWE SmackDown - Reports

41-year-old star made the call for the shocking title change on WWE SmackDown - Reports

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:30 GMT
SmackDown was full of surprises! (Image from WWE.com)
This week's edition of WWE SmackDown saw a shocking title change as Ilja Dragunov returned from injury to dethrone Sami Zayn as the United States Champion. A new report has revealed whose decision it was to put the title on the Mad Dragon.

Sami Zayn won the United States Championship on 29 August when he defeated former stablemate Solo Sikoa. The Underdog from Underground did a phenomenal job as a champion, as he put the title on the line every week. Zayn successfully defended the championship against Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, and Aleister Black, among others.

However, his title reign came to an end last night as Ilja Dargunov, who was out of action for over a year, came back to dethrone him. While Zayn's incredible run coming to an end after just 49 days came as a shock to many, as per Bodyslam.net, the decision to drop the title was taken by Sami Zayn himself.

Ilja Dragunov moved to SmackDown following his WWE return

Ilja Dargunov was a part of the RAW roster when he tore his ACL and was sidelined for nearly a year. However, the Mad Dragon made his return on SmackDown last night, where he dethroned Sami Zayn to win his first title on the main roster. Following his return, the former NXT Champion has been shifted to the SmackDown roster.

Dragunov's addition adds a breath of fresh air to the SmackDown roster. The newly-crowned champion is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE. Although he returned to action from a career-altering injury, Dragunov put on an excellent match against Sami Zayn, proving that he has not missed a beat in his time off.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Zayn following the end of his United States Championship run. The former Bloodline member has previously stated his desire to win a world title, and he could go after the biggest prize in the company next.

Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

