41-year-old star made the call for the shocking title change on WWE SmackDown - Reports

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown saw a shocking title change as Ilja Dragunov returned from injury to dethrone Sami Zayn as the United States Champion. A new report has revealed whose decision it was to put the title on the Mad Dragon.Sami Zayn won the United States Championship on 29 August when he defeated former stablemate Solo Sikoa. The Underdog from Underground did a phenomenal job as a champion, as he put the title on the line every week. Zayn successfully defended the championship against Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, and Aleister Black, among others.However, his title reign came to an end last night as Ilja Dargunov, who was out of action for over a year, came back to dethrone him. While Zayn's incredible run coming to an end after just 49 days came as a shock to many, as per Bodyslam.net, the decision to drop the title was taken by Sami Zayn himself.Ilja Dragunov moved to SmackDown following his WWE returnIlja Dargunov was a part of the RAW roster when he tore his ACL and was sidelined for nearly a year. However, the Mad Dragon made his return on SmackDown last night, where he dethroned Sami Zayn to win his first title on the main roster. Following his return, the former NXT Champion has been shifted to the SmackDown roster.Dragunov's addition adds a breath of fresh air to the SmackDown roster. The newly-crowned champion is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE. Although he returned to action from a career-altering injury, Dragunov put on an excellent match against Sami Zayn, proving that he has not missed a beat in his time off.It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Zayn following the end of his United States Championship run. The former Bloodline member has previously stated his desire to win a world title, and he could go after the biggest prize in the company next.