416-pound star seemingly hints at joining Bobby Lashley's dominant SmackDown stable

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have dominated WWE SmackDown since they came together on the brand, but they may have met their match, The Final Testament.

Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain appear to have Lashley's number and it could be enough to push The All Mighty to recruit more members, and one man has already made it clear that he would be open to joining.

At present, The Final Testament has five members and if Lashley were to recruit MVP and Omos, then they would also have five. Whilst Scarlett and Paul Ellering are managers, MVP is also a manager and would be able to add a new dynamic to the team. Omos made his return at the WWE Royal Rumble and it appears he's keeping a close eye on Lashley and his new group since he has liked a number of their updates.

In recent weeks, Omos has liked several updates that show Lashley with The Street Profits at WWE events. Could this be a hint that he wants to join? After all, MVP and Lashley have their own history from the days of The Hurt Business.

Will Omos join Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown?

Omos and MVP have been away from WWE TV for several months but the two stars are seen as free agents, which means that they can appear on RAW or SmackDown.

After working just live events over the past few months, Omos returned at The Royal Rumble and made quite an impact, which could allow him to be on SmackDown as early as this week.

Given the history between MVP and Bobby Lashley, he would be the perfect man to recruit. As a 7ft star, he can be intimidating to many of his opponents and Lashley could use someone like him in his current feud with Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain on SmackDown.

