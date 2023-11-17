42-year-old wrestler released after request - Reports

A long-time top wrestler has been let go, according to recent reports. This comes after the star asked for a release, and now it's been granted.

The star in question is Kenny King.

King is no longer a part of the company, although he spent the last two years in various top feuds. He faced the likes of Joe Hendry and Mikey Bayley while holding the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. He finally lost the title in a Title vs. Career match against Tommy Dreamer on September 8 at the Victory Road event. Thus, his time with the title ended at 55 days.

Other than IMPACT, King was involved with Ring of Honor until 2022. He also has experience in IMPACT previously, as well as other promotions, including WWE's Tough Enough show.

According to a report by Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling has granted Kenny King his release, and the wrestler is now a free agent. The star had asked for his release earlier this week.

He finished with IMPACT during the October tapings, with the report saying that the IMPACT World Tag Team Title match against Ace Austin and Chris Bey was his last match.

As a free agent, it remains to be seen where the wrestler heads next.

