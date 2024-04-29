43-year-old active star has started producing WWE matches - Reports

A superstar who recently made his WWE return has now taken up the producer role.

Earlier this year, Shawn Spears returned under the Triple H regime and appeared on NXT. He attacked Ridge Holland immediately upon returning and kicked off a feud with him.

As per Corey Brennan of Fightful, Shawn Spears has now started producing matches on NXT. The stint started on the April 16, 2024, edition of the white and gold brand, where Spears reportedly helped NXT producer Johnny Moss produce the two women's bouts.

At this point, it's not known if the 43-year-old star is transitioning to full-time producing.

What matches did Shawn Spears help produce on WWE NXT?

NXT featured a couple of female matches on the April 16 edition. Lola Vice picked up a win over Sol Ruca in just under three minutes and Tatum Paxley defeated Thea Hail in a three-minute bout.

Shawn Spears spoke with Fightful shortly after making his WWE return. He had the following to say about leaving AEW:

"It's very important to me. I am somebody who, for whatever anybody wants to say about me throughout the course of the 20-plus [year] career that I've been doing this, one thing that's going to be hard for them to say is that I have been unprofessional. I'm a very big believer that as a professional wrestler, that word professional is paramount, is key. It's almost more important to me than the second word that comes into play. It was amicable, absolutely." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Spears wrestled his first match after his return on the March 5, 2024 episode of NXT. That night, he defeated Uriah Connors. A week later, he defeated Ridge Holland. Spears went on to lose to Dijak and Joe Gacy in his next two outings.

