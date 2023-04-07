43-year-old Superstar to return to WWE SmackDown soon - Reports

WWE has just wrapped up its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, and now is the ideal time for exciting returns. Shinsuke Nakamura has been missing from WWE SmackDown for a while now.

Despite being one of the most renowned names in the promotion, Nakamura did not get booked for WrestleMania 39, just like other significant names like Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle. His fans have started to miss him, considering his last appearance was in November 2022.

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to be back on screen in the next few weeks on the blue brand.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Shinsuke Nakamura is expected back for the Smackdown brand soon



- PWInsider Shinsuke Nakamura is expected back for the Smackdown brand soon- PWInsider https://t.co/B18ZqujGpz

As of now, it is unclear what the plans are for the King of Strong Style when he returns to the ring.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has scored a win over a Hall of Famer

In today's world, it is very rare for the Stamford-based promotion to allow its wrestlers to compete in other promotions. However, things have changed a lot since Triple H assumed power, to say the least.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow With Great Muta recently inducted into the HOF. Let’s run back his recent match with Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH The New Year (01.01.2023) With Great Muta recently inducted into the HOF. Let’s run back his recent match with Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH The New Year (01.01.2023) https://t.co/EBwlnpjrbI

At the Pro Wrestling NOAH's event on New Year's Day, Shinsuke Nakamura competed against the now WWE Hall of Famer, The Great Muta. Not only did he compete in a great match, but he also scored the victory. The match took place during Muta's retirement tour in 2022-23.

Nakamura has great respect for the legendary Japanese wrestler. In fact, he also held a party celebrating The Great Muta's Hall of Fame induction. The two stars met one another backstage during the Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony and also captured a few photos together alongside other Japanese stars like Asuka and Iyo Sky.

We hope that Shinsuke Nakamura returns to WWE SmackDown better than ever and goes on to win several more championships as a part of the blue brand.

Poll : 0 votes