44-year-old legend is returning to WWE "soon" - Reports

A former WWE Champion is expected to return to action soon after a hiatus. According to a report, the filming for the reboot of American Gladiators has been wrapped, and a WWE star part of the show will soon be making a comeback to the promotion.
The Miz has been absent from WWE TV since early May as he was busy filming American Gladiators in the UK. The 44-year-old star will be the host of the Amazon Prime show, with John Ferraro and Daniel Calin as executive producers.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show has wrapped up the tapings of two of its seasons in England in addition to a second round of shooting. As such, The Miz is expected to be "back soon" in WWE.
WON also noted that AEW stars Wardlow and Kamille, who are participating in the show as competitors, will also be able to return to their company.
The Miz has been continiously expanding his horizons beyond WWE for some time. The former two-time Money in the Bank briefcase holder partcipated in the season 30 of popular reality show “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021.
Apart from that, he also had his own USA Network reality series, “Miz & Mrs," which featured his wife Maryse. Right now, he is also running a YouTube channel called "Miz Golf" where he showcases fun golf moments with his friends and family.
The Miz's last appearance in WWE
The Miz had been involved in a feud with Aleister Black ever since the former AEW star returned to WWE.
With Carmelo Hayes by his side, The A-Lister took on Black on the May 2 episode of SmackDown. Despite the eight-time Intercontinental Champion coming close to a win, the match ended with Black picking up a win following a Black Mass.
It remains to be seen what direction the WWE will have planned for The Awesome One once he makes his return to action.