5 reasons Matt Riddle didn't win the Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles defeated Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental title on SmackDown and it was a surprising ending, to say the least. Not only was that evident by the fact that the two put on a 15-minute barn burner of a match, but also by the show of respect each Superstar showed after the contest came to an end.

In all honesty, it was a sort of passing of the torch moment and is a huge sign of the future that Matt Riddle has in WWE. Now, some might be upset that Riddle lost to Styles so early in his run on Friday Night SmackDown, but what if the move was best for business?

With that being said and Matt Riddle seemingly starting a feud with King Corbin, here are five reasons Riddle didn't win the title. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think should have won.

#5. Needs more time on Smackdown

Maybe it was just too early for Matt Riddle to win gold on Friday Night SmackDown

Why did Matt Riddle even need to win the Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles? While the move would have been a popular one, Riddle arguably got the torch passed to him when he got the approval of Styles after the match.

Matt Riddle absolutely took AJ Styles to his limit, avoided a multitude of near falls and hung around the entire time. Again, putting the title on a workhorse like Riddle would be a popular decsion, but why pull the trigger so early?

In the end, some might see this as a step down for Riddle, especially after getting placed into a feud with Baron Corbin, but there is always the opportunity to go back to the title picture later. In fact, if WWE were to go back to this after a period of time, it would probably go a long way in cementing the story of Matt Riddle.