5 Theories regarding The Fiend's whereabouts since WWE TLC

The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE programming since TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs back in December. This was when Bray Wyatt's alter-ego lost his Firefly Inferno match to Randy Orton. The Viper then took it a step too far by setting the former Universal Champion on fire in the middle of the ring.

The Fiend continued to burn as the show went off the air. Since then, he has only been mentioned by Alexa Bliss, who has continued the storyline with Randy Orton in his absence.

The rumor mill has been buzzing over the past three months. Many fans believed that The Fiend would return at both The Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, but this obviously wasn't the case.

Once again, the supernatural star is expected to make his return at Fastlane this weekend in order to build up to a match at WrestleMania against his old rival Randy Orton. But where has The Fiend been since December?

The following list looks at just five supernatural possibilities that could explain where The Fiend is right now.

#5. Alexa Bliss has become a host for The Fiend since his body was destroyed

"In the fire, he was destroyed but in the future, he will be reborn." @AlexaBliss_WWE 🙃#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/rMst3Rik0Q — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 16, 2021

Supernatural entities have several options when their bodies become inhospitable. More often than not, the choice is usually to jump into someone else and live off their life force until they are strong enough to regain a body of their own.

Over the past few months, Alexa Bliss could have been the host for The Fiend. This would explain why she has become stronger and been able to continue the feud with Randy Orton so successfully.

It has only taken a few months for The Fiend to regain strength and this weekend at Fastlane could be when he will jump back into his own body. The Fiend's body was badly burned at TLC, so it's unclear what it will look like or if he will be able to use the same body again moving forward.

