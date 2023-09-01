5-time Intercontinental Champion is expected to leave WWE for AEW - Reports

WWE is days away from Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the main roster and No Mercy Premium Live Event for the developmental brand in Bakersfield, California. According to a new report, former five-time Intercontinental Champion and eleven-time World Champion Edge is expected to head for AEW.

In 2020, Edge stepped out of retirement for the first time in nearly nine years after he was forced to leave in-ring competition following WrestleMania 27. The Rated-R Superstar's passion and determination to end his career on his own terms made him return to the company for another run.

Nearly four years later, The Rated-R Superstar had his final contracted match against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus on an episode of SmackDown in Toronto. According to WON, Those in WWE feel that the 49-year-old star is bound for AEW after his current contract expires. Check it out:

"Those in WWE have noted that they expect Edge to go to AEW."

Edge's current contract is set to expire at the end of September 2023. Recently, he cleared the air about having issues with the company and revealed that he already has another contract waiting if he wants to return.

Edge received a custom Intercontinental Championship ahead of his final WWE match on SmackDown

Contrary to popular belief, Edge's first title in the company was never the Tag Team Championships alongside Christian. He won the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Jarrett during a house show in Toronto.

Unfortunately, he lost the title the very next night to Jarrett at a PPV. The Rated-R Superstar went on to defeat several notable names such as Christian, Lance Storm, Test, and Randy Orton before holding the belt on numerous occasions.

After his rise in 2005, The Ultimate Opportunist never won the United States or Intercontinental Championship in his career, and he went on to win a total of 11 World Championships in the company before retiring in 2011.

Ahead of his final contracted match, the company presented The Rated-R Superstar with a custom-made Intercontinental Championship in Toronto, where he first won the title from Jarrett.

