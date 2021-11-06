5 WWE rumors you need to know from this week: Next opponent for Brock Lesnar, Nia Jax and multiple top stars reportedly released for refusing to get vaccinated (November 6th, 2021)

Welcome to our new weekly feature series, where we will take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week that you need to know.

The first edition will feature rumors and reports about what could be next for Brock Lesnar. WWE has reportedly started building his next opponent after Roman Reigns and have huge plans for him in 2022.

We will also look at the strange reason for multiple WWE releases this week, and possible reason for the absence of RAW Superstar AJ Styles. Additionally, there's a disappointing new report about Triple H's in-ring future, and the reason why the company has not started the build for Survivor Series 2021 yet.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Possible next opponent for Brock Lesnar in WWE after Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar is currently facing an on-screen suspension from WWE after attacking Adam Pearce on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. He has been feuding with Universal Champion Roman Reigns since SummerSlam. Last week on the Blue brand, the company reportedly started building a new opponent for The Beast Incarnate.

Drew McIntyre surprised everyone watching when he defeated Mustafa Ali using Lesnar's signature move, the Kimura Lock. Dave Meltzer later reported that McIntyre was specifically asked to use this move, possibly to build him up for a rematch with Brock Lesnar.

The two previously faced each other in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 36 where McIntyre defeated Lesnar to become the WWE Champion.

“There was significance in Drew McIntyre using the Kimura (Brock Lesnar’s submission move) on Mustafa Ali on SmackDown,” said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer further reported yesterday that WWE will be using Brock Lesnar a lot between January and WrestleMania 38. The Show of Shows is scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3, 2022.

''They are down to Edge, Lesnar and Goldberg, whether it’s a Saudi show or Mania," said Meltzer. "And Edge is being used often enough that he’s not a hotshot that is going to be a difference-maker. Goldberg has been used a lot of late, and Lesnar will be used a lot between January and WrestleMania."

Brock Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at Crown Jewel 2021 last month, where he was unsuccessful in defeating Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship after outside interference from The Usos. It is to be seen when and how will Lesnar return to television following his current suspension.

Edited by Kaushik Das