50-year-old former champion responsible for Mandy Rose being released by WWE? - Reports

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was shockingly released by WWE yesterday. The apparent reason for her release was her posting raunchy NSFW pictures and videos on her FanTime page behind a paywall. It was Matt Bloom who allegedly brought her racy content to the notice of management, which subsequently led to her being released.

Mandy Rose was a staple on NXT even though she was working on the main roster contract. However, she was allowed more leeway than main roster superstars when it came to using their wrestling name to make money outside of the company. However, her content on FanTime was seen as a breach of her contract as it contained nudity.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was NXT head coach and former WWE Superstar Matt Bloom, fka Prince Albert/A-Train, who brought her content to the notice of Shawn Michaels.

''According to those close to the situation, Matt Bloom informed Shawn Michaels about content on Rose’s FanTime subscription service that had gotten more racy as of late. While not confirmed, there are those who believe Rose was making more money posting photos and making custom videos for subscribers that contained nudity,'' said Meltzer.

Mandy Rose was ordered to drop the NXT title

The report also stated that her losing the NXT Women's title to Roxxane Perez was not the original plan. However, the episode was rewritten for Rose to lose the title. She was released soon after her record-setting title reign came to an end. It is claimed that her release came as a surprise to her:

''When Michaels found out earlier in the week about the new content, the NXT television show was rewritten and Rose was ordered to drop the title to Perez. She was fired the next morning. Supposedly she was blindsided about it.''

The report also stated that Mandy Rose was allegedly making more money on her FanTime account than on her WWE contract. The belief is that WWE had no option but to fire her as she was an active competitor, and her content was made available to paying customers, unlike in the past when photos of female superstars were leaked without their consent.

