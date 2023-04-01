51-year-old WWE Hall of Famer set to appear at WrestleMania - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer and music legend Snoop Dogg is reportedly set to appear this weekend during WrestleMania 39.

This year's Showcase of the Immortals will air live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two-night premium live event has a stacked card, headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on Sunday night. The 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony will air following tonight's SmackDown at the Crypto.com Arena as well.

According to PWInsider, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is in town and is one of the personalities featured on the commemorative WrestleMania ringside chair this weekend. The 51-year-old recently made an appearance at a Funko Shop alongside RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as well.

PWInsider added that Snoop Dogg will be "appearing at the show this weekend in some fashion."

The Miz teases WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg ahead of WrestleMania

The Miz sent a message to Snoop Dogg ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Snoop Dogg received a golden replica WWE Championship last year but claimed that he lost it in December. The Miz is not scheduled for a match at this year's Showcase of the Immortals but has been named the host of the show. The A-Lister believes it is his destiny to host The Show of Shows in Hollywood this year and has now sent a taunting message to Snoop Dogg ahead of the show.

The Miz took to Twitter recently to share an image of him holding Snoop Dogg's missing WWE Championship. He tagged the legendary musician in the post and added that he will see him this Saturday.

"Hey @SnoopDogg, I think you lost something…. See you Saturday 😎#WrestleMania," tweeted The Miz.

Snoop Dogg is a massive wrestling fan and made an appearance at AEW New Year's Smash in 2021. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 and may decide to ruin The Miz's opportunity to host the premium live event alone this weekend.

