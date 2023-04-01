WWE Hall of Famer explains why Cody Rhodes must defeat Roman Reigns by drawing comparison to classic WrestleMania main event

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania last year and stole the show in an unforgettable barn-burner against Seth Rollins. A year later, he is facing the biggest name in the world of wrestling, Roman Reigns, for the top prize in the Stamford-based promotion.

Mick Foley explained why The American Nightmare has to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. On the Foley Is Pod podcast, the Hall of Famer recalled what happened to Lex Luger at WrestleMania X back in 1994.

The latter and Bret Hart won that year's Royal Rumble and headlined the annual extravaganza. Despite his incredible popularity, Luger never recovered momentum after losing to then-WWE Champion Yokozuna by disqualification. To avoid a similar situation, Mick Foley believes Cody Rhodes should walk out of SoFi Stadium as the new Undisputed World Champion:

“Momentum is so valuable. In so many ways, succeeding in WWE is an exercise in constantly keeping your head above water. But in some ways, it’s not enough just to survive. There’s a moment, a moment in time from which you might never come back from if they don’t do the right thing. Whereas I don’t think wins and losses are as important as some people do. There is a time for a win, and I think it’s this ‘Mania for Cody.” [H/T: NoDQ.com]

The landscape of WWE will change if Cody Rhodes wins the titles at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble after returning from a torn pec injury and months of rehabilitation. The American Nightmare has been the top babyface for the company ever since.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been on top of the mountain for two-plus years now. It has come to a point where it's hard to imagine anybody other than The Tribal Chief as the face of WWE. However, Cody Rhodes more than fits the bill.

Hall of Famer Booker T had a few words to say on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast regarding a potential title change at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California this weekend:

"But the ramifications of that happening is huge, in so many different ways. The ramifications, man, the shock waves that that will send through this business, the ripple effect that will be felt around the wrestling world, it could be huge. Let's just say that." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

On the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes ended Solo Sikoa's undefeated-by-pinfall-or-submission streak. Will he end the historic reign of The Tribal Chief this Sunday night?

Who are you rooting for in this mega main event? Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes