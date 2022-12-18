53-year-old WWE legend played a big role in Bray Wyatt and LA Knight's SmackDown segment - Reports

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt's storyline moved along on this week's SmackDown as Uncle Howdy shockingly made his first on-screen appearance during the compelling segment. As suggested by Fightful, 'Road Dogg' Brian James was listed as a producer for the angle in the backstage notes following the show.

It's interesting to note that Road Dogg's name doesn't often appear in the producers' section as he is currently WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events. He assumed the role after his return in August.

The 53-year-old legend has made a few TV appearances since his comeback but has primarily been involved in the company's behind-the-scenes operations.

Road Dogg, who had a brief stint as SmackDown's head writer many years ago, seemed to have taken a special interest in Bray Wyatt and LA Knight's feud as he reportedly donned the producer's hat on the latest episode.

In case you're wondering, here's who produced the other segments and matches from the December 16 episode of SmackDown:

Jason Jordon: John Cena-Bloodline segment

Jamie Noble: Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

Petey Williams: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Adam Pearce: Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders

What happened with Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and LA Knight on SmackDown?

The newfound rivalry between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight has recently been among the more intriguing offerings from WWE. In case you haven't kept track, Knight is convinced that Bray Wyatt is responsible for the frequent backstage attacks over the past few weeks.

Wyatt has pleaded his innocence and continued playing his typical mind games while also getting used to life back in WWE. LA Knight cut another phenomenal promo on SmackDown this week and called out The Eater of Worlds for a confrontation.

The former Universal Champion came out and again denied assaulting LA Knight, who retaliated with a flurry of strikes. Uncle Howdy showed up next on the ramp as a visibly terrified Knight backed off to end the creepy segment.

While it has been established that Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt are not the same people, fans are eager to know what will happen next in the engaging saga featuring LA Knight.

What are your predictions? Share it in the comments section below.

