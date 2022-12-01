54-year-old veteran might be returning to WWE under Triple H's new regime - Reports

Upon the new regime, Triple H made several creative changes to the product and rehired superstars from the past. According to a new report, it looks like Blackpool Combat Club member William Regal will be heading back to WWE for a backstage role after leaving AEW.

Earlier this year, the old regime was dissolved after Vince McMahon retired from the company. The new leadership group, spearheaded by Triple H, began making drastic changes and rehired several superstars who were previously released. William Regal, one of the company's longest-tenured members, was one of the most prominent releases back in January.

After his departure, Regal signed with AEW and began working as an on-screen talent and became one of the founding members of the Blackpool Combat Club. According to a new report from PWInsider, it looks like there have been some rumblings within the company that hinted at William Regal's return to WWE. The report also states that Regal will be returning to the company in a backstage role rather than as an on-screen talent.

Last night, MJF attacked William Regal with a brass knuckle after introducing a new design for the AEW World Championship. It looks like the segment was designed to write Regal out of storylines before leaving AEW. Hunter and Regal are close friends and a return to WWE seems imminent.

Triple H said WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 wasn't the same without William Regal

Earlier this year, Triple H announced that WarGames would be moving to the main roster and would become part of the annual Survivor Series premium live event. He later announced two of the unique stipulation matches for the show which consisted of stars from both brands.

In 2017, WarGames made its WWE debut under the Black and Gold brand. William Regal developed a signature catchphrase before booking superstars for the match. Before the event, Triple H shared a message saying the event wouldn't be the same without Regal:

"Tonight just wouldn't be the same without..."

Last night, Regal was brutally attacked by AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and written off television. It looks like the former King of the Ring winner is heading back to WWE.

Do you want to see William Regal become RAW or SmackDown General Manager in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

