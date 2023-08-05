6-time champion given a new role ahead of WWE SummerSlam - Reports

WWE SummerSlam is around the corner, and fans and stars are excited to attend the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit. According to a new report, former United States and NXT Champion Bobby Roode is helping the company as a producer.

Last year, Bobby Roode went on a hiatus due to an ongoing injury. The Glorious One has missed over a year on the shelf and hasn't appeared on weekly television since April 2022. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Roode was headed to Detroit.

The WWE Universe expects The Glorious One to return, but the company might have other plans for the former United States Champion. According to PWInsider, Bobby Roode was given the producer role to help the company.

"In asking around today, we are told he will be helping out as a Producer and will also be at RAW this Monday in that role. Roode last wrestled for WWE in late 2022 and has undergone several neck surgeries since that time," the report stated. [H/T - PWInsider]

It looks like Roode will be donning a business suit for a while instead of his wrestling boots and robe ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Bobby Roode held multiple titles during his run on WWE's main roster

In 2017, Bobby Roode made his way to the main roster and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The Glorious One received a decent push in the company, where he won the United States Championship.

Later, he moved to Monday Night RAW and allied with Chad Gable. After altering his gimmick alongside Gable, the duo ended up winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from AOP.

Before the start of the Pandemic Era, Roode began to team up with Dolph Ziggler, and the two formed Dirty Dawgs and won both RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the main roster.

Last year, the duo returned to the developmental brand to feud with Bron Breakker. After April 2022, The Glorious One was only seen on live events before going on a hiatus from WWE due to injury.

